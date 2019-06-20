Market Overview

Lifeway Foods Says It Plans To Enter Cannabis Market With CBD Drinkables
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) shares traded sharply higher Thursday after the company announced it will enter the cannabidiol space with CBD drinkables — if and when they are legalized at the federal level. 

Cannabidiol is one of some 113 identified cannabinoids in cannabis plants and accounts for up to 40% of the plant's extract.

Lifeway Foods said it plans to enter the $10-billion cannabis market through Plantiful + CBD, a cannabidiol-infused version of Lifeway’s probiotic plant-based beverage.

The stock was up 29.02% at $3.73 at the time of publication Thursday. 

