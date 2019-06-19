Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 19
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2019 4:45pm   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Gainers

  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 8.5% to close at $5.37 after confirming the location of their first U.S. launch.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 1.64% to close at $42.77 amid announcements of a partnership with CURE Pharmaceutical.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 0.98% to close at $6.21.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.89% to close at $15.85.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 3.78% to close at $5.76.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 4.77% to close at 125.31.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 0.95% to close at $2.12.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 1.59%, closing at $2.56.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 10.77% to close at $45.47.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 0.80% to close at $13.90.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1%, closing at $7.48.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled 17.11% to close at $11.00.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.10%, closing at $175.82.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.46%, closing at $14.37.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Bank Of America's Energy Drink Case Study: Early Distribution Deals Could Decide Winners In Cannabis Market
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Canopy Growth, CURE Pharmaceutical To Work Together On CBD Oral Thin Films
Why Marijuana Is About To Mint Millionaires
Why You Shouldn't Buy Canadian Marijuana Stocks, According To Analysts
Valens Exec: Cannabis Oil Market Is Being 'Substantially' Underestimated
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Six Flags Upgraded By Wedbush On 3 Positive Catalysts

4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session