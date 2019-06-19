Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 19
Gainers
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 8.5% to close at $5.37 after confirming the location of their first U.S. launch.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 1.64% to close at $42.77 amid announcements of a partnership with CURE Pharmaceutical.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 0.98% to close at $6.21.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 0.89% to close at $15.85.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 3.78% to close at $5.76.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 4.77% to close at 125.31.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 0.95% to close at $2.12.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 1.59%, closing at $2.56.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 10.77% to close at $45.47.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 0.80% to close at $13.90.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1%, closing at $7.48.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled 17.11% to close at $11.00.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.10%, closing at $175.82.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.46%, closing at $14.37.
