Cannabis Consulting: New Frontier Data Partners With PwC Canada

Announced during an event at the 2019 World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, cannabis analytics firm New Frontier Data has entered an exclusive collaboration with global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to deliver expanded insight and data to multinational companies entering the Canadian and global cannabis arenas.

Smart Weed

The partnership signals a concerted move on the part of the global consulting firm to find a foothold in the establishment and standardization of the still-nascent legal cannabis market.

In a press release announcing the collaboration, New Frontier Data Founder and CEO Giadha Aguirre de Carcer said:

"PwC's extensive experience in advisory services, as well as its trusted and rooted relationships with multinational blue-chip companies in Canada and around the world, presents a unique opportunity for New Frontier Data to not only continue to elevate the discussion around the emerging cannabis market, but to also materially improve the activation of its data and insights as it is leveraged by such a globally respected and recognized organization."

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Putting Down Roots

New Frontier Data, which has generated research and insight into the cannabis industry since its founding in 2014, will lend its "specialized cannabis data analytics" to aid PwC's consulting services to companies looking to enter what NFD cites as a $340 Billion industry.

Regarding the partnership, partners at PwC Canada Rami El-Cheikh and Darren Henderson said:

"As the legal cannabis market opens up domestically and globally, many of our clients in the cannabis and adjacent industries such as consumer packaged goods, alcohol, tobacco and pharma are evaluating the risks and opportunities cannabis presents to their businesses. We are excited to boost our access to the best cannabis data available to continue to provide informed consulting services and strategically sound advice to our clients."

With legalization in Canada in effect for less than a year, this partnership comes as the retail cannabis market remains undefined. This collaboration between New Frontier Data and PwC stands to leave an indelible impression on the burgeoning market.