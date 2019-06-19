Drug delivery and development company CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp (OTC: CURR) has entered into a partnership with Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) to develop a CBD product together.

What To Know

The companies will be working on a low-dose CBD oral thin film that will use CURE Pharmaceutical's patented CUREfilm technology. Canopy Growth will license the technology for global distribution.

CUREfilm will offer Canopy Growth a dosage that is "ideal for administering cannabinoids," CURE said in a statement.

This latest development builds on the licensing deal that CURE and Canopy entered into back in September. Under the terms of the agreement, Canopy obtained exclusive license to CUREfilm for use with cannabis extracts and biosynthetic cannabinoids in global markets.

Why It's Important

Through this partnership, CURE Pharmaceutical will be able to leverage its patented technology and expand it on a global scale. CURE is registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to develop and manufacture cannabis-derived and synthetic cannabinoid products that use CUREfilm for pharmaceutical applications. The company has a production facility in Oxnard, California.

Canopy Growth will have a product that provides an easier and more efficient way to deliver cannabinoids. CUREfilm provides increased bioavailability and more precise dosing.

