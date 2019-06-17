Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.53 percent, closing at $7.60.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 1.66 percent to close at $41.86 after signing a South American manufacturing agreement.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 2.66 percent to close at $15.85.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 6.96 percent to close at $116.03.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 4.77 percent to close at $2.09.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 2.23 percent, closing at $2.75.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 3.59 percent to close at $40.41.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 2.99 percent to close at $13.42.
Losers
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.29 percent to close at $6.02.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.88 percent to close at $13.51.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.33 percent, closing at $170.32.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.00 percent to close at $5.50.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled 8.3 percent, closing at $16.17.
