Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 17
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2019 4:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.53 percent, closing at $7.60.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 1.66 percent to close at $41.86 after signing a South American manufacturing agreement.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 2.66 percent to close at $15.85.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 6.96 percent to close at $116.03.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 4.77 percent to close at $2.09.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 2.23 percent, closing at $2.75.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 3.59 percent to close at $40.41.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 2.99 percent to close at $13.42.

Losers

  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.29 percent to close at $6.02.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.88 percent to close at $13.51.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.33 percent, closing at $170.32.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.00 percent to close at $5.50.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled 8.3 percent, closing at $16.17.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

