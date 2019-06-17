Among self-reporting male cannabis consumers, there are some distinct trends among those who are fathers, particularly to young children.

Fathers of kids under 18 consume more frequently than either those with adult children or men without kids (with weekly use being 75%, 46%, and 62%, respectively).

Fathers of kids under 18 consume cannabis in more forms (e.g., vaporizers, edibles, beverages, dabs, topicals, tinctures, or pills) than other males (who most commonly use joints, blunts or pipes).

Fathers of kids under 18 spend more for cannabis each month (52% spending more than $100) than do fathers of adults (22%) or childless males (31%).

Comparatively, fathers of adults are more likely (56%) to spend less than $50 per month for cannabis than are childless men (42%) or fathers of kids under 18 (21%).

Fathers of kids under 18 are more likely (59%) to consume cannabis alone than are fathers of adults (52%) or childless men (53%); indeed, 31% reported only consuming it alone.

The post Understanding Fathers Who Consume Cannabis appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image Sourced by Pixabay