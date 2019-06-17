Understanding Fathers Who Consume Cannabis
Among self-reporting male cannabis consumers, there are some distinct trends among those who are fathers, particularly to young children.
- Fathers of kids under 18 consume more frequently than either those with adult children or men without kids (with weekly use being 75%, 46%, and 62%, respectively).
- Fathers of kids under 18 consume cannabis in more forms (e.g., vaporizers, edibles, beverages, dabs, topicals, tinctures, or pills) than other males (who most commonly use joints, blunts or pipes).
- Fathers of kids under 18 spend more for cannabis each month (52% spending more than $100) than do fathers of adults (22%) or childless males (31%).
- Comparatively, fathers of adults are more likely (56%) to spend less than $50 per month for cannabis than are childless men (42%) or fathers of kids under 18 (21%).
- Fathers of kids under 18 are more likely (59%) to consume cannabis alone than are fathers of adults (52%) or childless men (53%); indeed, 31% reported only consuming it alone.
