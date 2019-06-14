Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers, Losers From June 14
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 6:00pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 7.5% to close at $108.48.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 1.51%, closing at $2.69.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 0.13%, closing at $7.56.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.62% to close at $41.18.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 0.96% to close at $6.28.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 5.62% to close at $15.44.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 0.78% to close at $13.91.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.77%, closing at $170.88.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 5.59% to close at $5.57.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 7.02% to close at $1.99.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.14%, closing at $17.61.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.15% to close at $39.01.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 4.4% to close at $13.03.

