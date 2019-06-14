Canada To Begin Sale Of Legal Cannabis Edibles In Mid-December

In October 2018, Canada legalized adult-use cannabis sales — with a one-year pause on the sales of products such as extracts, topicals and edibles.

The sales of those products will begin in mid-December, two months after regulations take effect, Radio Canada reported Friday.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Why It Matters

The new regulations allow for consumers to purchase a new range of legal cannabis products while providing businesses with potential for additional revenue streams.

There is hope that the expanded offering will cut into the illicit sales market as well.

The initial sales run is expected to include a limited offering of products.

This is likely due to the rules that are in place, CBC said: they stipulate that federal license holders need to notify Health Canada 60 days ahead of any plans to sell the products.

Additionally, provincially or territorially approved companies will need to buy the products for sale.

The expanded list of items does come with some notable exclusions, including the prohibition of infused alcohol, tobacco, nicotine and caffeine products. Restaurants are also banned from using cannabis.

What’s Next

Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair will introduce the final regulations later Friday, CBC said.

Related Links:

Canadian Government Releases Proposed Cannabis Edible Regulations

Namaste Technologies Expands Into Edibles With Choklat Investment