A deal between two American cannabis brands announced Thursday will make Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) the sole distributor of products from Bloom Farms, the creators of a variety of premium CBD products such as vape oil and tinctures.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

What Happened

Bloom Farms joins a short list of CBD products that Greenlane distributes. Greenlane said it distributes products to more than 7,000 independent smoke shops, as well as retail chain operators with an estimated 11,000 stores.

The deal also calls for Bloom Farms’ products to appear in Greenlane’s Higher Standard shops in New York and Atlanta.

Why It Matters

“The rollout of our CBD line in partnership with Greenlane is a huge step forward for Bloom Farms and will make one of the most highly regarded brands in the industry available to millions of consumers," Sallyann Nichols, president of Bloom Farms CBD, said in a statement.

Bloom Farms' California heritage brand and experience and performance in the Golden State make the partnership announced Thursday an attractive one, Greenlane CEO Aaron LoCascio said in a statement.

"Bloom Farms will be a great addition to our industry leading product portfolio and be a great fit for the accounts we serve.”

Price Action

Greenlane shares were down by 0.14% at $14.48 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

Greenlane Holdings IPO: What You Need To Know

Consumer Study Shows Which Cannabis Brands Are Winning The Design Race And Why

Photo courtesy of Bloom Farms.