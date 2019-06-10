Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 10
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2019 4:13pm   Comments
Share:

Partly as a result of easing trade tensions, the overall cannabis market thrived on Monday.

Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 3.9 percent, closing at $7.93.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 2.2 percent to close at $5.37.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 3.8 percent to close at $43.76.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 3.48 percent to close at $5.95.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 9.10 percent to close at $17.39.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.53 percent, closing at $174.37.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 2.49 percent to close at $6.59.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 3.39 percent to close at $98.42.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 4.18 percent to close at $2.27.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares climbed 1.10 percent, closing at $18.31.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 6.23 percent, closing at $2.90.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 11.19 percent to close at $43.14, following news of extending the lockup period with their largest shareholder.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 2.75 percent to close at $11.58.

Losers

  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.47 percent to close at $15.01.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

The IMX Reaches A Six-Month High After May's Volatility
Tilson Says Wait For The Bust In Cannabis Stocks, Calls Bitcoin A 'Pure Speculative Investment'
Investor Movement Index Summary: May 2019
The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand's Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa's CBD Store, And Some Legal News
Vape Maker PAX Labs Partners With Aphria, Aurora, Organigram And Supreme Cannabis
Analyst: Acreage Deal Part Of Canopy Growth's 'One Step Ahead' Mentality
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Rap Icon Redman Talks Opportunity For People Of Color In The Cannabis Industry

Commentary: Future Of U.S. Railroads' Chemical Transport Looks Strong