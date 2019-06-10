The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Harborside, Hexo, MJBizConNEXT

At Benzinga's Cannabis Newsdesk, we want to keep our readers as informed as possible. We understand that the cannabis industry is moving at a very fast pace and it’s often hard to keep up.

One way we deal with this is by providing a compilation of the main happenings in cannabis in our "The Week In Cannabis" recap. Today, we're launching “The Week Ahead In Cannabis” that will provide a glimpse into the main events of the upcoming week.

Here are the things you should be looking forward over the next seven days.

Harborside Starts Trading

Harborside, the renown dispensary chain founded by activist Steve DeAngelo, starts trading June 10 on the Canadian Securities Exchange following the completion of the reverse takeover of FLRish, Inc.

Earnings

Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) is expected to report its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 on June 14, although the company has yet to confirm the date. Last quarter, the company reported a 144-percent sequential growth in revenue, mostly from the adult-use market.

Events

There are also some events you should keep an eye on or even attend:

National Cannabis Industry Association’s Cannabis Caucus in Colorado – June 11, Rembrandt Yard Art Gallery & Event Center, Boulder, Colorado

The Fifth Native American Cannabis & Hemp Conference - June 10–11, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, California.

MJBizConNEXT – June 12–14, New Orleans, Louisiana.

