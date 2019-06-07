San Francisco-based Pax Labs, which makes app-controlled vaporization technologies and devices for cannabis flowers and concentrates, announced Friday agreements with leading cannabis companies to leverage its innovative Era device and platform.

Pax Labs said Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) and Supreme Cannabis Company have signed on as PAX Era brand partners, which allows these companies to offer their products in pods compatible with the design-forward PAX Era device. The PAX Era is a pen-and-pod system for cannabis concentrates.

Pax Labs said the system will be available in Canada later this year, contingent on changes to the Cannabis Act in Canada to permit the sale of cannabis extracts for vaporization.

"We are excited to bring our premium cannabis extracts from Solei, RIFF and our flagship medical cannabis brand, Aphria, to the PAX Era device and platform," said Irwin Simon, interim CEO of Aphria.

Aphria said it plans to introduce PAX pods for both adult-use consumers and medical patients. Vapes & Concentrates will represent close to 30 percent of the entire Canadian adult-use market by 2021, Aphria said.

Meanwhile, Supreme Cannabis said it will deliver its 7ACRES flower extracted into oils exclusively for use in the PAX Era device.

Photo courtesy of Pax Labs.