Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 6

Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 1.37 percent to close at $41.39.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.54 percent to close at 92.51.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares surged 4.76 percent to close at $2.02.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares gained 1.56 percent, closing at $17.59.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.31 percent to close at $35.70, although some analysts are apprehensive of Tilray's near-term future.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.59 percent, closing at $7.53.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 0.95 percent to close at $5.19.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 0.71 percent to close at $5.60.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 1.38 percent to close at $15.77, echoing sentiments stated by one analyst today.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.24 percent to close at $15.08.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.26 percent, closing at $175.74.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 0.48 percent to close at $6.27.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 0.70 percent, closing at $2.85.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 2.08 percent to close at $10.84.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

