AEG: US Cannabis Product Demand Is Growing Monthly

The demand for cannabis products in the United States rose by 2.1 percent month-over-month in March, according to Anderson Economic Group's AndCan Index.

U.S. legal cannabis product demand grew 19 percent over the same period last year, according to AEG.

The AEG AndCan Index uses a combination of three years of U.S. cannabis market coverage and assessments, "a rigorous methodology that has been presented in technical papers at two professional economics conferences" and two decades of experience in business consulting to craft its index.

“U.S. demand for cannabis products has been increasing for 14 consecutive months,” AEG senior analyst Brandon Betz said in a statement.

Why It Matters

The market continues to grow. The figures from AEG mark the fourth time monthly increases have topped 2 percent in the last year, the firm said. The totals from March also represent the highest percentage growth since June 2018.

In March 2019, the benchmarked index found that demand for products grew 1.9 percent in December 2018, with product demand growing 20 percent year-over-year.

AEG began tracking U.S. cannabis product demand in 2015. Since then, it has noted minimal declines in legal cannabis demand. In periods when there was a decline, it was short-lived, AEG said.

