Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3

Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 2.23 percent to close at $15.58.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.39 percent, closing at $175.64.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.08 percent to close at $84.10.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares climbed 3.01 percent, closing at $18.48.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 5.67 percent, closing at $7.16.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.80 percent to close at $5.18.
  • Canopy Growth Corp.(NYSE: CGC) shares fell 3.87 percent to close at $38.73.
  • cbdMDInc(NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.43 percent to close at $5.91.
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 3.55 percent to close at $13.58.
  • HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.57 percent to close at $6.26.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 7.26 percent to close at $2.03.
  • Tilray Inc(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 8.81 percent to close at $34.66.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 15.37 percent to close at $10.46.

