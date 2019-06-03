Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3
Gainers
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 2.23 percent to close at $15.58.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.39 percent, closing at $175.64.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.08 percent to close at $84.10.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares climbed 3.01 percent, closing at $18.48.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 5.67 percent, closing at $7.16.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.80 percent to close at $5.18.
- Canopy Growth Corp.(NYSE: CGC) shares fell 3.87 percent to close at $38.73.
- cbdMDInc(NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.43 percent to close at $5.91.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 3.55 percent to close at $13.58.
- HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.57 percent to close at $6.26.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 7.26 percent to close at $2.03.
- Tilray Inc(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 8.81 percent to close at $34.66.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 15.37 percent to close at $10.46.
