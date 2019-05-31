Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 31
Gainers
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 1.75 percent, closing at $2.90.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 0.59 percent to close at $15.24.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 5.19 percent, closing at $7.59.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.01 percent to close at $5.26.
- Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 4.46 percent to close at $40.30.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 4.20 percent to close at $6.16.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 5.50 percent to close at $14.08.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.86 percent, closing at $173.24.
- HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.69 percent to close at $6.39.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 0.33 percent to close at $83.78.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 2.23 percent to close at $2.19.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares lost 5.59 percent, closing at $17.91.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.84 percent to close at $38.01.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 1.83 percent to close at $12.36.
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.