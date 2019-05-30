Market Overview

Google Takes Measures To Restrict Marijuana Sales

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2019 8:35am   Comments
Apps that facilitate the sale of marijuana on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google platform have 30 days to comply with a new restrictive policy, The Verge reported.

What Happened

Google confirmed apps that facilitate the sale of marijuana will be banned. The new rule no longer permits apps from offering an "in-app cart feature" or assist users with "arranging delivery or pick up" of marijuana, according to The Verge. Google's new regulation will also apply to sales in areas where recreational marijuana is legal.

Why It's Important

Google's regulation could negatively impact popular apps like Eaze and Weedmaps. The company told Verge it won't be blocking apps from its platform and developers need to simply "move the shopping cart flow outside of the app itself to be compliant with this new policy."

Nevertheless, a popular app called Eaze said in a statement obtained by The Verge said it's disappointed by Google's decision as it will help the "illegal market thrive." The statement said it's confident Google and other internet tech companies will "eventually do the right thing and allow legal cannabis companies to do business on their platforms."

What's Next

Google's decision could be seen as consistent with the company's push to make Google Play and its platform a safer "environment for children and families." Google said over the next few months it will continue introducing new features to "help parents make informed choices."

