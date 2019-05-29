CannaRoyalty Corp (OTC: ORHOF), a Canadian cannabis company that operates under the Origin House brand name, reported first-quarter results Wednesday that showed substantial revenue growth — and expenses that grew proportionately higher.

What Happened

The company's revenue of CA$11.2 million ($8.29 million) was significantly higher than CA$600,000 a year earlier and grew by 41 percent sequentially.

Origin House's gross margin amounted to C$A1.7 million in the quarter versus a flat figure in the same period of 2018.

Operating expenses surged from CA$4.5 million a year ago to CA$18.2 million, and the adjusted EBITDA loss widened from CA$900,000 to CA$12.7 million.

Why It's Important

Origin House has operations both in Canada and California. The company's revenue growth was helped by a substantial increase in California sales.

During the first quarter, Origin House saw CA$9.25 million in product sales in California versus CA$1.55 million in Canada.

The company is in the process of being acquired by Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF), which at the beginning of April agreed to acquire Origin for around $1.1 billion in an all-stock deal.

Photo courtesy of Origin House.