Over Memorial Day weekend, the Transportation Security Administration updated its policy on marijuana, specifying that some hemp-derived CBD products may be carried aboard flights if the situation fits certain circumstances.

“Products/medications that contain hemp-derived CBD or are approved by the FDA are legal as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law under the Agriculture Improvement Act 2018,” explains the new section on the site. The 2018 Farm Bill was significant because it legalized hemp products and derivatives.

Previously, the TSA made no distinction between different cannabis products, claiming that none of them could be carried aboard flights, neither in carry on items or in checked in bags.

CNN reports that although some cannabis products remain illegal under federal law, the TSA now recognizes that some FDA-approved CBD products are capable of providing relief for children who suffer from epilepsy. “To avoid confusion as to whether families can travel with this drug, TSA immediately updated TSA.gov once we became aware of the issue,” said the agency.

The TSA is currently informing their officers on the new policy but this an ongoing process. TSA’s first priority has always been threats to security, with marijuana and illegal substances not being something that’s actively scanned by officials. When encountering a substance that an officer deems as illegal, they will contact a law enforcement officer who will dictate the next steps to follow.

