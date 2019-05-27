The Green Organic Dutchman Secures Alberta Cannabis Supply Agreement

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF) announced Friday that it secured a cannabis supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, expanding its Western Canadian footprint.

This deal was negotiated in collaboration with Velvet Management and provides a fully integrated national sales and distribution platform for TGOD’s cannabis products, according to TGOD.

AGLC, under the brand Alberta Cannabis, is the region's legal, non-medical online cannabis store.

Alberta is a key market, TGOD CEO Brian Athaide said in a statement.

"With our production facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, and Valleyfield, Quebec coming online in phases, we are thrilled to start distributing TGOD's premium certified organic cannabis to AGLC."

TGOD is the largest Canadian producer of 100-percent certified organic cannabis flowers and oils, according to Friday's announcement.

TGOD said it will continue with its planned operations, focusing on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Canadian adult-use market.

TGOD is constructing facilities with a planned capacity of 219,000 kgs and said it's building 1.6-million-square-feet-plus of cultivation and processing facilities across Ontario, Quebec, Jamaica and Denmark.

