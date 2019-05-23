Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 23
The market generally contracted Thursday, amid rising tensions in U.S.-China trade relations. With fears of increasing tariffs and new export restrictions, stocks across the board have taken hits as new-found pessimism has dominated major exchanges today.
Cannabis was not exempt from this loss. Industrial chemicals, vaporizer hardware, and packaging may all face increased import costs. If instated, these increased fees may force businesses to suffer diminished profit margins or pass off those costs to the consumers, reducing the size of their customer base.
Losers
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 7.71 percent to close at $2.22.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 7.71 percent to close at $13.53.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 4.91 percent to close at $7.55.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 4.71 percent to close at $15.37.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.35 percent, closing at $184.69.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 3.81 percent, closing at $11.11.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.06 percent, closing at $17.84.
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.96 percent to close at $6.31.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.62 percent to close at $15.17.
- HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 3.48 percent to close at $6.65.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 0.92 percent to close at $86.61.
