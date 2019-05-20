Market Overview

Global Medical Market Potential
New Frontier Data  
May 20, 2019 5:44pm   Comments
  • In legal medical cannabis markets in the United States, 94% of the patients that have used medical cannabis as a substitute to other medicines reported improvements to their condition.
  • This level of treatment efficacy seen in the U.S. bears great significance in a global context, as new countries across the globe begin to legalize medical cannabis within their own borders,
  • Nearly 14% of the global population suffers from one or more of the conditions most commonly treated with medical cannabis in markets where it is legal. This means that if just 10% of the world’s population suffering from these conditions began to use cannabis therapeutically, it would create a market of more than 100 million medical cannabis patients worldwide.

5-17-2019-cannabit-infographic-1.jpg

Image sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry CBDCannabis Government News Regulations Markets General

 

