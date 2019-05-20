FSD Pharma Inc (OTC: FSDDF), a company engaged in development of medical cannabis and research on cannabinoid-based treatments, announced the addition Monday of three major cannabis researchers to its scientific advisory board.

The Canadian company said Daniel Piomelli, Ph.D., Ryan Vandrey, Ph.D. and David Casarett, MD, MA will play a key role in FSD Pharma's scientific and clinical development programs.

Piomelli is the author of more than 400 peer-reviewed articles, three books and 34 patents, according to FSD. He's the editor-in-chief of the Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research journal and the director of the Center for the Study of Cannabis at the University of California, Irvine. He also serves as the Louise Turner Arnold Chair in Neurosciences and as a distinguished professor of anatomy, neurobiology, pharmacology and biological chemistry at the college.

Vandrey is an experimental psychologist and associate professor at the Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit at Johns Hopkins University, focusing on the impact of route of administration, dose, and chemical composition of cannabis products. Vandrey has been involved in a range of studies related to the risks and benefits of medical marijuana.

Casarett is a professor of medicine at Duke University and the chief of palliative care for Duke Health. He's authored more than 140 journal articles and three books. In addition, Casarett is the principal at the Cannabis Outcomes research and consulting group. He was also involved in the cannabis startups Curio Wellness, CleverLeaves, MelixGX, Evio Labs, Zeld and Clinicann, according to Monday's press release.

FSD Pharma focuses on the R&D of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders, such as chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome.

The company's scientific advisory board helps it continue developining cannabinoid therapeutics. FSD Pharma said it plans to continue adding well-known medical professionals with extensive experience in the field to the advisory board.

