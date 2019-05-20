Cannabis Investment Company Northern Swan Gets New Board Members: Joe Crowley, Tom Daschle

Investment and operating platform Northern Swan Holdings on Monday announced the appointment of former U.S. Representative from New York's 14th congressional district Joe Crowley to its Board of Advisors. The company also appointed former majority leader Tom Daschle.

Why It Matters

Northern Swan touted Crowley's political track record, including spending two years as the Chairman of the Democratic Caucus - the fourth highest ranking position among House Democrats. Crowley was also a member of the Committee on Ways and Means.

Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Northern Swan, spoke about additional credentials in Crowley’s career.

"Through his continued support of the Medical Marijuana Use Amendment, which started in 2005, he has been a key mover in Americans expressing their right to medicine. We look forward to having Representative Crowley also push these initiatives forward with us," Detwiler said in the press release.

Detwiler also spoke of Daschle's credentials.

“Senator Daschle is a pre-eminent expert in health and wellness whose experience in healthcare policy reform will be invaluable to our company’s expansion in the global medical cannabis market," Detwiler said.

What’s Next

Crowley added his thoughts on the progress of medical cannabis programs.

"While the stigma of cannabis is on the decline, America still has a long way to go on that path. It is therefore imperative that we improve medical cannabis programs at both a state and federal level," he said in the release.

He added that he's confident in his abilities to navigate the regulatory system so Northern Swan can provide medical cannabis to patients in need.

Crowley and Daschle follow in the footsteps of former Speaker of the House John Boehner, who joined the board of Acreage Holdings last year.

Photo by Karl Eisenhower/Alliance for Health Reform