Martha Stewart will speak at the World Cannabis Congress (WCC) in Saint John, NB, Canada, which will take place between June 16 and June 18.

Stewart is an example of how big brands and high-profile personalities are entering the cannabis space, as outdated stigma gives way to mainstream growth opportunities.

“I look forward to sharing my knowledge and experience in the lifestyle space with this tailored audience,” Stewart said. “As I begin to collaborate on products for the CBD market, and as the demand for these types of product grows, I’m very interested in the conversations and connections at this event.”

The World Cannabis Congress convenes major influencers, thought leaders, policy makers and government officials to help shape and advance the cannabis industry worldwide. The curated, invite-only event is one of the most sought-after tickets in the industry.

Stewart’s participation comes at a time when interest in CBD and cannabis-infused food and beverages have become hot topics, with Canada set to legalize edibles later this year.

“Martha Stewart is the perfect example of where the cannabis industry is headed,” Derek Riedle, Publisher of Civilized, which hosts the event, said. “This is an industry that’s quickly moved from the backroom to the boardroom. We’re able to attract phenomenal, top-tier talent and experts like Martha Stewart because of the legitimacy the cannabis industry is amassing, as well as the caliber of the audience we have in the room at WCC.”

Stewart will be joining Riedle and founder, chairman and co-CEO of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) Bruce Linton on stage in a fireside chat on June 18 to close the conference.

