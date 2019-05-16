CbdMD Reports Mixed Q2 Results
CbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) reported second-quarter results Thursday that arrived higher than expected and included a record sales figure.
What Happened
For the second quarter, the CBD oil maker reported net sales on a GAAP basis of $5.7 million, up by 84 percent on the year, beating the consensus estimate by $2.47 million.
CbdMD posted a net loss of $31.8 million, of which 97 percent represented a change in the value of contingent liability related to the acquisition of the cbdMD brand.
cbdMD's net loss of 9 cents per share was wider than the expected loss of 5 cents per share.
The company said it registered 70 percent of net sales through its e-commerce sales platform.
cbdMD finished the quarter with $12.3 millon in working capital.
Why It's Important
On May 1, cbdMD became the first CBD company to trade on the NYSE American and the first CBD company to trade on a major U.S. exchange.
The company has signed a number of partnerships with athletes, including professional golfer Bubba Watson and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.
Price Action
CbdMD shares were down 2.52 percent at $6.19 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
How This CBD Company Is Tackling A New Market: 'It's Important To Be First'
Springtime Is Warming Up For Regulating CBD
Bubba Watson, left, Caryn Dunayer, Marty Sumichrast, Todd Justice and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Photo courtesy of cbdMD.
Posted-In: CBD cbdMDCannabis Earnings News Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.