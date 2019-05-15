Cannabis dispensary operator iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) unveiled its national retail brand Canaccord Genuity third annual Cannabis Conference: "Be."

Why It's Important

Stores under the "Be." brand will represent an experience and environment that helps consumers explore, learn and buy cannabis, according to iAnthus' Tuesday announcement.

The stores will encompass the award-winning experience of the "Health for Life" stores in Arizona and Maryland that were created by Beth Stavola, iAnthus' chief strategy officer, the company said.

“Be. was created to align with what we see as the need for a cannabis retail experience where consumers can simply 'Be. You.' Be. is a place to empower self-expression and being a better version of yourself. Be. is a place where you will smile again,” iAnthus Chief Marketing Officer Neil Calvesbert said in a statement.

iAnthus owns and operates cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities in 11 states. It has 21 dispensaries in Arizona, Maryland, Florida, New York, Colorado, Vermont and New Mexico.

What's Next

The first "Be." flagship store is expected to open in Brooklyn in the fourth quarter of 2019, iAnthus said. After that, iAnthus plans to rebrand its existing stores and open more flagship locations in Miami, Atlantic City, Las Vegas and Orlando.

