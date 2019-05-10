4Front Takes Out $50M Loan To Expand Cannabis Cultivation, Production Facilities

4Front Holdings, LLC announced Friday it has secured a $50 million loan from LI Lending to support the expansion and buildout of the brand's cultivation and production facilities.

The Loan Terms

The loan will span five years at an interest rate of 10.25 percent with a 20-percent repayment premium at maturity. The loan is non-dilutive, not convertible and does not include warrants or similar equity instruments or a prepayment penalty.

Why It Matters

"We have had detailed discussions with several prospective lenders over the last two years, but LI Lending offered terms materially better than others," 4Front CEO and co-founder Josh Rosen said in a statement.

"Our lender has a ground-up understanding of cannabis production and processing facilities."

The company operates across a number of cannabis businesses, including cultivation, production and retail operations.

What’s Next

4Front’s expansion is expected to be completed ahead of the company's anticipated combination with Cannex Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CNNX).

The combination has received approval from Cannex shareholders and is awaiting final approval from U.S. antitrust authorities, according to 4Front. If approved, the combined venture is set to be named 4Front Ventures.

