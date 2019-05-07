Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cronos Group Opens Cannabinoid Device R&D Center In Israel
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2019 4:08pm   Comments
Share:
Cronos Group Opens Cannabinoid Device R&D Center In Israel

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) said Tuesday that it's expanding its research and development program by opening a facility in Israel that will be focused on cannabinoid devices.

What Happened

Cronos Device Labs, the company's new R&D facility, is intended to support Cronos Group's efforts to develop next-generation vaporizer products for cannabinoid applications.

It will serve as the global center of Cronos' R&D program for vaporizer devices and host a team of 23 people, including product designers; mechanical, electrical and software engineers; and analytical and formulation scientists, the company said.

Together, they have more than 80 years of experience in vaporizer development, Cronos said. 

Why It's Important

Flower dominates cannabis sales around the world, but vaporization is quickly catching up — and many experts believe that it has the potential to become as popular as flower among consumers. 

Vaporization is viewed by many as a more convenient consumption method, and it also allows users to take advantage of the full-spectrum effects of cannabis in a consistent and controlled manner. 

Cronos shares were down 5.51 percent at $15.44 at the close Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Cronos Group Reports 250% Revenue Growth In Q4

Edison Research Sees $140B Potential In Cannabis

Posted-In: marijuana pot vape Vaping weedCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRON)

The Week In Cannabis News: Curaleaf Buys Cura Partners, Canopy Buys C3, Organigram Applies For Nasdaq Listing
OrganiGram Applies For NASDAQ Listing
The Week In Cannabis: Conferences, Clean Slate Act, Earnings, Aurora, Canopy-Acreage And More
The State Of The Hemp Markets At The End Of April
Bank Of America Initiates Coverage On Cannabis Stocks, Names Surprising Top Pick
The Week In Cannabis News: SAFE Banking Act In The Senate, Greenlane's IPO, B-Real, Canopy Growth And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Electronic Arts Shares Higher After Q4 Sales Beat

Glu Mobile Analysts Stay Neutral After Mobile Game Maker's Q1 Print