Top Cannabis Usage By Country
- Nigeria has the world’s highest rate of cannabis use, with 19.4% of its population aged 15+ having consumed it in the past year.
- That statistic offers extra significance given the illegal status of the plant across most of Africa.
- Globally, the highest reported rates of use are typically associated with progressive cannabis laws.
- Canada (with a nationwide market) and the United States (through various state markets) both have active adult-use cannabis markets, characterized by strong public awareness and widespread support for legalization.
- Accordingly, Canada and the United States respectively have the world’s second- and third-highest usage rates of cannabis.
Image sourced from Pixabay
