Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick addressed a full crowd Wednesday in the ballroom of the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in the heart of Toronto for the opening the third Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

The Biggest Event In Cannabis

Delivering the opening remarks, Raznick emphasized the sheer size and scope of this year's conference, which includes executives from leading cannabis companies like OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OTC: OGRMF), iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (OTC: ITHUF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) and many more.

"This is our biggest event ever and we’re excited to present this all-star talent we have gathered here," Raznick said.

Recognizing Trailblazers

Raznick took a moment to remember the monumental work done in the cannabis sector by Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTC: MDCL) founder and former CEO Brett Roper, who died late last year. Roper is considered a major trailblazer in the early years of the cannabis industry and is fondly remembered by those with whom he worked.

In memory of Roper's life and career, Raznick presented the inaugural Brett Roper Friend of the Industry Award to Alan Brochstein, cannabis expert and author of the 420 Investor. The award is meant to honor those in the industry who exemplify the level of dedication and passion to drive cannabis further that Roper brought to the industry.

"It’s a great honor," Brochstein said. "Brett was a close friend of mine, and we should all aspire to be more like Brett."

Stay informed on all the happenings at this year's event by following the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference tag or watching the Benzinga Twitter feed.

Related Links:

Bank Of America Initiates Coverage On Cannabis Stocks, Names Surprising Top Pick

'Can I Use Legal Weed At Work?' How One Company Handles Questions About Cannabis In The Workplace

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick, right, presents 420 Investor Alan Brochstein with the Brett Roper Friend of the Industry Award Wednesday at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Toronto. Photo by Juil Yoon.