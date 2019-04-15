Cannabis Accessories Manufacturer SHO Products Buys Master Minded Distribution

Manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories, equipment and technology SHO Products will acquire Master Minded Distribution in a move aimed to expand its existing wholesale customer base.

Once the transaction is completed, Master Minded Diistribution will operate as a standalone brand and will carry all of SHO Products' in-house product lines, including Rosin Tech Products, Dab Nation, Cococanna, ImBlue Botanicals and Pure Potent.

"This acquisition further demonstrates our ability to identify and buy value-added companies. As we’ve done successfully on past deals, we will inject capital and management expertise and grow the business. We have several additional deals at various stages of diligence and will be announcing more acquisitions in the coming months," SHO Products Co-Founder and CEO Samuel Jurist said in a statement to Benzinga.

Why This Is Important

Master Minded Distribution is a distributor of a number of popular brands, such as Puffco, Highly Educated and Space Case. The company also owns three brands: Be Lit, Renegade Glass and T-Case.

Following the acquisition, SHO Products will add 5,000 wholesale stores to its wholesale customer brands, becoming one of the largest distributors of ancillary products. Master Minded's Founder and President, Brandine Strand will work with SHO Products to help with the merger of both companies operations.

"I can say with complete confidence, that SHO Products has the ability to grow and scale Master Minded in the way I have always envisioned. The company could not be in more capable or trusted hands," said Strand.

