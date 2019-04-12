Preparing For Toronto: Discussing The Cannabis Pharmaceutical Market

It's that time again. The Benzinga Events team is busy planning for the third Cannabis Capital Conference back in one of our favorite spots and the heart of the cannabis industry—Toronto.

The cannabis industry is constantly developing, from market expansions and stock volatility to recent regulations and everything in-between. Benzinga recruits only the best executives and thought leaders for our conference, and this event is no exception.

Ahead of the April 17-18 event, the Benzinga Events team will showcase our exciting topics and discussions.

The Discussion

Canada-based Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) in late 2018 announced a partnership with Sandoz to provide marijuana-related products to the dozens of countries where medical cannabis is legal. The partnership lends further credibility to the medical cannabis sector, which enjoys higher levels of support compared to recreational usage.

The financial benefit to companies selling medical cannabis could be much larger than the recreational market. Khurram Malik, an analyst with Jacob Capital Management and CEO of producer Biome Grow, told Canada's National Post a medical focused company can win approval for a cannabis-derived medicine and charge $200 a gram -- more than 25 times more than what is charged to recreational users.

The Speakers

An expert panel will discuss the pharmaceutical side of the cannabis market. Speakers include:

Dr. Christine Allen, Dean of Pharmacy, University of Toronto & Advisor, Avicanna ;

; David Elsley, President and CEO, Cardiol Therapeutics (OTC: CRTPF); and

(OTC: CRTPF); and J. Smoke Wallin, CEO, Vertical Companies.

Check out the full agenda here and watch our LP panel from the Miami Cannabis Capital Conference here.

Related Links:

What You Need To Know Ahead Of The 2019 Cannabis Capital Conference In Toronto

A Cannabis Bubble? Tim Seymour Believes Market Has Been 'Grossly Understated'