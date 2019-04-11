Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Aurora Cannabis, Electronic Arts, Yeti And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said this is a great level to buy more shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM).
Cramer is not a buyer of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).
Iridium is great, thinks Cramer, but he doesn't know ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) and he needs to do some homework.
Instead of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), Cramer would rather own Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON).
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is not bad and it has a good yield, said Cramer. He added that the banks haven't been doing well and that he is willing to endorse the stock only for a good yield, but not much else.
Cramer thinks this is a decent price level to buy some shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI).
