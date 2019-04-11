Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Aurora Cannabis, Electronic Arts, Yeti And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said this is a great level to buy more shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM).

Cramer is not a buyer of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

Iridium is great, thinks Cramer, but he doesn't know ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) and he needs to do some homework.

Instead of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), Cramer would rather own Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON).

The Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Toronto April 17-18!

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is not bad and it has a good yield, said Cramer. He added that the banks haven't been doing well and that he is willing to endorse the stock only for a good yield, but not much else.

Cramer thinks this is a decent price level to buy some shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundCannabis Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Cannabis Securities Trading on The OTC Markets Saw Dramatic Volume Increases In March
March IMX Reveals Value Is Making A Comeback
Investor Movement Index March Summary
Study Says Canadian Cannabis Market Could Reach $5.2B By 2024: 4 Provinces To Watch
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Lifts Price Target As Company Nears German Regulatory Approval
A Cannabis Bubble? Tim Seymour Believes Market Has Been 'Grossly Understated'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In D.R. Horton