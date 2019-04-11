CBD Is No Panacea, Says Avicanna's Chief Scientific Officer

Avicanna Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Christine Allen is one who understands that her stance on CBD may not sit well with everyone.

Allen said she's more concerned about the safety of the public than negative sentiment.

At the recent International Symposium on Cannabinoids & Medical Applications in Toronto, an event presented by Avicanna, Allen said too many people now rely on CBD as a cure-all for medical conditions with little to no scientific support for such claims.

The Public's Perception Of CBD

CBD is used to treat a variety of conditions from colds to depression and multiple sclerosis, Allen said.

It's understandable how this has come to be the case, as patients must advocate for themselves, she said. Yet this path can lead a patient down a misguided road.

"Even here in the Canadian health care system, you really have to advocate for yourself now. You can’t just rely on the system,” Allen said. “So, a lot of us are doing this research online and we can't distinguish between a reliable source and an unreliable source."

Allen said one concern revolves around patients who stop prescribed medications from health care professionals and "follows Dr. Google online. There's evidence out there that shows up that people are doing that.”

Allen referenced a June 2018 report which found that 69 percent of the 400 dispensaries analyzed in Colorado recommend using CBD for morning sickness. In the same test, 36 percent of dispensaries told women that CBD was safe to use in pregnancy.

Addressing Concerns

To combat a trend of misinformation, Allen suggests ad campaigns similar to those used for smoking and alcohol. The Avicanna executive used campaigns from groups like Mothers Against Drunk Drivers as an example.

"We should have started the public education before we legalized, in my opinion," she said.

A campaign can still be effective post-legalization, Allen said, adding that the lessons from tobacco and alcohol could steer the actions of the cannabis industry. In doing so, she said business and government will have a hand in educating the public.

Additional efforts to educate the public can include product labeling and other public spaces, Allen said. With edibles and concentrates becoming legal for sale in the fall in Canada, she said now is the time to step up these efforts.

Finding Reliable Information

While CBD studies are further along than most other areas of cannabis, conclusive information has not been reached on numerous subjects, Allen said. These subjects include CBD's efficacy in a number of conditions.

When a patient must advocate for themselves, Allen suggests sourcing information from medical societies, associations and other reputable sources. Some sources she mentioned included Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Instead of getting excited by one piece of information in a report, Allen suggests looking for additional sources to confirm and validate medical findings — and said she recognizes the hurdles that individuals outside of the profession face when sourcing such information.

The hurdles extend to Allen's own family.

“I've got my father telling me what he knows. He has problems with his eyes. He's read some study and he wants to try this and that. It's one study and it was in a paragraph. So, I get it. I totally get it.”

Next Steps

Going forward, Allen sees heightened awareness stemming from an increase in publications on CBD and people driving attention to their findings. The solution will likely come from government, she said — but that thought comes with a caveat.

“A lot of these companies have significant money ... so why they can't spend a small amount of this on education? It doesn't make sense to me.”

