Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Securities Trading on The OTC Markets Saw Dramatic Volume Increases In March
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Securities Trading on The OTC Markets Saw Dramatic Volume Increases In March

Even in what has been a notoriously high-volume sector, March was a particularly strong month for cannabis securities that trade on OTC Markets. 

Six of the top 10 most active securities in March on the OTCQX Best Market, the top trading tier, were cannabis companies.

Investors were likely cheering the bevy of positive headlines that came out of the industry throughout the month. Despite New Jersey canceling a vote on whether to legalize the drug, cannabis took a big step forward in March with the SAFE Banking Act. The bill, which would allow financial institutions to work with marijuana businesses, advanced to markup in the House Financial Services Committee. This is the furthest a cannabis-related banking bill has ever advanced in Congress. 

On top of that, legendary hedge fund manager Nelson Peltz gave one of the biggest endorsements of cannabis investing to date when he joined the board of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB). 

The top 10 most active securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets are listed below. What’s interesting is how large the month-over-month increases in volume were for some of these securities. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) had nearly $179 million in dollar volume in March, a 1,023 percent increase from February. 

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) traded over $134 million in dollar volume, a 107 percent increase from February. Additionally, CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) saw a 168 percent month-over-month increase in volume on the OTCQB Venture Market. 

Rounding out the most active securities on the OTCQX Market, Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF), Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF), Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF), and Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) combined for over $435 million in dollar volume last month. 

Other Most Active OTCQX And OTCQB Securities In March

Cannabis isn’t the only industry represented among the most active OTCQX and OTCQB securities in March. As we’ve seen in past months, multi-nationals like Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQ), and Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) were among the most-active securities for the month, as was the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC).

Multiple common and preferred share classes of mortgage liquidity providers Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) were highly traded as well, continuing a recent theme

March’s Top 10 Most Active OTCQX Securities

Company Name Country March Dollar Volume
Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $625,451,329
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) U.S. $184,040,339
BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) France $182,954,009
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) U.S. $178,986,927
Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) U.S. $134,445,532
Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) Canada $119,163,368
Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $113,653,691
Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) U.S. $112,221,863
Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF) U.S. $104,114,909
Medmen Enterprises (OTCQX: MMNFF) U.S. $100,063,955

March’s Top 10 Most Active OTCQB Securities

Company Name Country March Dollar Volume
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) U.S. $327,891,379
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) U.S. $220,132,923
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) U.S. $201,042,290
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) U.S. $182,785,470
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) U.S. $144,340,448
KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) U.S. $68,245,812
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKM) U.S. $56,735,988
NaturalShrimp Incorporated (OTCQB: SHMP) U.S. $50,444,586)
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAN) U.S. $30,313,950
MPM Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: MPMQ) U.S. $28,017,408

OTC Markets is a content partner of Benzinga
 

Posted-In: otc marketsCannabis Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ACRGF)

March IMX Reveals Value Is Making A Comeback
Investor Movement Index March Summary
Study Says Canadian Cannabis Market Could Reach $5.2B By 2024: 4 Provinces To Watch
Aurora Cannabis Analyst Lifts Price Target As Company Nears German Regulatory Approval
A Cannabis Bubble? Tim Seymour Believes Market Has Been 'Grossly Understated'
This Week's Cannabis News: The FDA And CBD, The STATES Act, Cresco And Origin House, Europe And High Times
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bank Of America Upgrades Guardant Health On Huge Growth Potential

Apple's 9-Day Winning Streak Ends: What Happened And What's Next?