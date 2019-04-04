Nabis Execs Talks $26M Raise: 'It Takes A Unique Product Offering, Solid Development, Branding And Distribution'

Nabis Holdings (OTC: INNPF), a Canadian investment issuer that deploys money into high quality, cash flowing assets across multiple industries including the U.S. and international cannabis sector, recently announced it completed a private placement offering of debenture units.

At the issue price of C$1,000 ($750 USD) per Debenture Unit, the company raised a total of $35,088,000 ($26.3 million), including a partial exercise of options. The money will be used to fund Nabis’ cannabis-related investments, as well as for “strategic investment opportunities and for general working capital purposes.”

Chatting with Benzinga, CEO and Director Shay Shnet noted that, as the cannabis industry flourishes across the globe, Nabis is looking to continue to ride its momentum of growth, seeking to establish itself as an industry leader.

“Through my years of experience in the cannabis industry I’ve realized that it takes a unique product offering, solid development, branding and distribution to sustain a cannabis business, and the funding we’ve received will further our ability to improve on these areas,” Shnet said.

“Through my experience as a cannabis operator, I’ve overseen the production of medical marijuana and pharma-grade products across North America,” added Mark Krytiuk, President at Nabis Holdings.

“Following our recent funding, I look forward to working with the Nabis team to grow our company and invest in additional high quality cannabis ventures. We are one team with one goal, and together we’ll be able to transform the legal cannabis industry.”

