Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Files Preliminary Prospectus To Raise Up To $750M
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 03, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Files Preliminary Prospectus To Raise Up To $750M

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced the filing Tuesday of a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulators and a corresponding shelf registration statement on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Toronto April 17-18!

What Happened

The prospectus and registration statement, when made final or effective, will allow Aurora Cannabis to issue stock offerings, debt securities, subscription receipts, units or warrants for an aggregate value of up to $750 million during a period of 25 months, according to the company. 

The prospectus does not mean that Aurora will offer any securities. If it decides to do so, the company said it will file a related prospectus supplement that outlines the specific terms and the use of the proceeds.

Why It's Important

The filing of the prospectus represents a long-term strategic measure that offers the company flexibility in access to growth capital if or when it's required, Aurora Executive Chairman Michael Singer said in a statement. 

The move comes after the company listed its stock on the NYSE and formed a partnership with activist investor Nelson Peltz, who was appointed as a strategic advisor last month

Aurora could also use the shelf prospectus for an at-the-market distribution that would involve selling securities by registered dealers on behalf of the company through the stock exchange.

Related Links:

Vertical Companies Closes $58M Series A Financing Round

Aphria Launches Its First CBD Product In Germany

Posted-In: Aurora Cannabis Michael Singer Securities and Exchange CommissionCannabis News Financing Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

For Cannabis Industry Investment, 2018 Was Terrific But 2019 Looks Even Better
The Week In Cannabis: SAFE(er) Banking, New Jersey, Seth Rogen, Walgreens And Earnings
Preparing For Toronto: Cannabis LP Executives To Talk About The Canadian Market
CannTrust Posts Record Q4 Revenue, But Falls Short Of Expectations
Cronos Group Reports 250% Revenue Growth In Q4
Supply Constraints Are A Big Deal For The Marijuana ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

XPO Expands 'Connect' Digital Platform Into Last-Mile Deliveries