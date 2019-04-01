Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced its support of two clinical cannabis studies in Australia and Canada. The company will provide CBD and THC oral solutions and capsules for the research.

“We are committed to advancing cannabinoid-based science to further understand the potential benefits of medical cannabis as a treatment option among these critical patient populations," said Philippe Lucas, VP of Global Patient Research and Access for Tilray. "There is a serious need for more clinical data in our field, and we are proud to support research like this around the world.”

What To Know About The Studies

The first study is based in Melbourne, Australia's Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI). There, researchers are conducting analysis on a larger randomized placebo-control trial of a cannabis extract aimed at treating the severe behavioral problems in pediatric patients' with intellectual disabilities. MCRI is among the first institutions to study the efficacy of CBD and its ability to reduce severe behavioral problems.

Tilray supplied the cannabis products for the study in early 2019, with the trial now underway.

The Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Toronto April 17-18!

The second study, based at McGill University Health Centre’s Division of Infectious Diseases and Chronic Viral Illness in Montreal, Canada, will test medical cannabis’ effectiveness on reducing chronic immune activation in people living with HIV. The trial hopes to contribute to the body of evidence supporting medical cannabis as a treatment option for those living with the virus.

Results from the MCRI trial are slated for publishing by 2020. The McGill University study is expected to begin in the second half of this year. More information should be released in the coming months.

Related Links:

Tilray Harvests Medical Cannabis In Portugal, Ramps European Business

Tilray To Buy Hemp Food Company Manitoba Harvest For $317M