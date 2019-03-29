It’s that time again. The Benzinga Events team is busy planning for the third Cannabis Capital Conference back in one of our favorite spots and the heart of the cannabis industry—Toronto.

The cannabis industry is constantly developing, from market expansions and stock volatility to recent regulations and everything in-between. Benzinga stays current and relevant in the landscape by recruiting only the best executives and thought leaders for our conference, and this event is no exception.

Ahead of the April 17-18 event, the Benzinga Events team will showcase our exciting topics and discussions.

The Content

2018 was a significant and liberating year for the plant, as Canada became the second country to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. With legalization came the inevitable supply and demand issues, as the long-awaited decision has been a social discussion for decades.

Canadian licensed producers, or LPs, have faced tribulations in licensing, slow regulatory approval, province-to-province differentiations and the imminent legalization of edible sales, which is set to occur later this year.

The Speakers

The panel, which will feature executives discussing their navigation of the Canadian market, will feature some of the most prominent in the country. Hear from John Fowler, President of the Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (OTC: SPRWF); Ray Gracewood, Chief Commercial Officer of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OTC: OGRMF); and Marc Lakmaaker, Vice President of Investor Relations of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB).

Founder of New Cannabis Ventures and the 420 Investor himself, Alan Brochstein, will moderate, with his unique expertise in the newfound regulations and Canadian market.

Check out the full agenda here and watch our LP panel from the Miami Cannabis Capital Conference here.

Related Links:

The 2019 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference: Everything You Missed In Miami Beach

Aurora Cannabis Appoints Nelson Peltz As Strategic Advisor