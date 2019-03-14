Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) on Wednesday announced the expansion of its global senior leadership team. The company appointed Andrew Pucher, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), as its new Chief Corporate Development Officer.

In his new role, Pucher will be responsible for Tilray's corporate development and will also manage the team responsible for M&A and corporate investments.

Pucher served as Head of Canadian Diversified Investment Banking at Goldman, where he also covered the country's cannabis industry. Prior to that, he was a member of Goldman's Global Healthcare Investment Banking Group, where he advised on over $200 billion in announced M&A and financing transactions, mostly in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Why It's Important

The appointment follows a string of hires from other industries:

In January, Greg Christopher joined Tilray from Nestle as EVP of Operations;

as EVP of Operations; Rita Seguin from Diageo became Tilray's EVP of Human Resources;

became Tilray's EVP of Human Resources; General Counsel Dara Redler previously worked at Coca-Cola ; and

; and Charlie Cain, formerly of Starbucks, was appointed VP of Retail.

The appointment comes after Tilray signed a number of deals and partnerships expanding its reach and international presence.

The company and its subsidiaries formed a partnership with Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)'s Sandoz division to distribute medical products, created a 50/50 joint venture with Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD)'s Labatt to develop THC and CBD-infused beverages, signed an agreement to produce CBD products for Authentic Brands Group. Most recently, Tilray announced the acquisition of Manitoba Harvest, the largest manufacturer of hemp food products.

