Snoop Dogg, MERRY JANE Launch Esports Tournament Series

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg and his media platform MERRY JANE teamed up to launch a new esport tournament series called Gangsta Gaming League that will be broadcasted live on multiple platforms March 14.

The Gangsta Gaming League involves an eight-person bracket-style tournament held at Snoop's Compound in Los Angeles, California. In the first tournament of the series, eight of Snoop Dogg's closes gaming friends will be competing at Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)'s "Madden NFL 2019." The players will have a chance to win a share of the $11,000 pot and the winner will be crowned the Top Dogg.

The winner of the tournament will also have a chance to increase their winnings in a bonus round if they manage to beat the Boss Dogg, which is probably Snoop Dogg himself.

Viewers will be able to watch the livestream on MERRY JANE's Facebook page, and Snoop's channels on Twitch, Mixer and Youtube. You can also comment on the gameplay and interact with Snoop and other players.

The tournament will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and comedian Dan Rue.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons