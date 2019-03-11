Global Hemp, Poised To Make Its Impact With A Post-Industrial Heyday

Especially since its federal legalization was mandated through the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill at the end of last year, hemp has been making headlines for its impact across a range of mature markets – from food and textiles to building construction and nutraceuticals. Hemp is emerging as a potential commodity ripe to not only influence but possibly revolutionize major economic sectors around the world.

Hemp is a fast-growing, environmentally friendly plant with a low cost to produce. Not only is it one of the world’s most diversely applied and sustainable crops, but it has some 25,000 documented applications, or so many uses and byproducts as to have driven farmers to embrace the crop as a hedge against traditional but lower-value crops like soy, cotton, canola, and alfalfa.

As detailed in New Frontier Data’s recent release, The Global State of Hemp: 2019 Industry Outlook, during the early 1990s there were less than 10 countries growing hemp within an organized commercial market. Today, approximately three dozen countries are commercially growing hemp, with more than another dozen conducting research. In all, there are about 50 countries actively cultivating hemp, with many more considering whether to participate in the burgeoning rebirth of the industry.

Given the sheer amount of applications for the plant, there are myriad footholds for entry to industrial hemp’s related markets. For immediate purposes, a back-of-an-envelope review of motives for engagement includes at least five, according to New Frontier Data’s Chief Knowledge Officer John Kagia: