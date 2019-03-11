The Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Toronto! Click here to learn how you can join Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian, Danny Moses, Alan Brochstein and many others.

Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (OTC: DVLP), a developer of online retail businesses for cannabidiol, hemp oil and health and wellness products, said Monday that it completed the acquisition of CBD product manufacturer Infusionz, LLC.

What Happened

In October, Golden Developing Solutions said it began negotiations to acquire a premier CBD oil company. At the time, the company did not disclose the name of its acquisition target. Golden Developing Solutions also did not report the value of the acquisition.

CBD Infusionz offers the products it manufactures through its website, as well as retail outlets and contract manufacturing agreements.

Why It's Important

The acquisition of a CBD product manufacturer is one of the latest steps that Golden Developing Solutions has taken to establish a presence in the growing CBD market. In January, the company said it will build a facility for high-capacity CBD extraction and production. Last month, it announced the launch of its new WheresCBD portal, similar to its successful WheresWeed, an online and mobile platform for cannabis purchasing and delivery.

The U.S. CBD market is very promising: New Frontier Data's Hemp Business Journal estimates that the hemp-derived CBD market will grow $390 million in 2018 to $1.3 billion by 2022.

What's Next

Golden Developing Solutions said it expects the acquisition of CBD Infusionz will represent a great addition to its CBD business and will provide value for the company and its shareholders.

