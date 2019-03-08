Market Overview

These Were The Most Actively Traded Stocks On The OTC Markets In February
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2019 2:07pm   Comments
As we highlighted last month, preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac experienced dramatic increases in dollar trading volume to start 2019. That was not the case in February however, as dollar volume in the mortgage liquidity providers receded back to normal levels.

While different share classes of Fannie and Freddie did occupy seven of the top 12 most-active securities on the OTCQB Venture market in February, they all experienced month-over-month declines in dollar trading volume compared to January. Dollar volume in shares of Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS), Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) fell an average of 57 percent month-over-month.

This trend continued across many of the largest securities on OTC Markets in February, particularly among large multinationals. Of the most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market (the top tier of OTC Markets), international conglomerates Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY), Danone (OTCQX: DANOY), and BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) all experienced lower dollar volume in February compared to January.

That’s not to say there are not OTCQX securities that didn’t experience volume increases in the month. Dollar volume in Mexican banking group Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOY) increased 125 percent in February, and Dutch health multinational Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) rose 109 percent.

Interestingly, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) and Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF)—two securities that represent emerging industries—saw increases of 9 and 56 percent in February, suggesting investors had more of a risk-on appetite during the month.

Similarly, three cannabis companies on the OTCQB Venture Market saw massive dollar volume increases in February. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF), Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY), and Plus Products Inc. (OTQB: PLPRF) saw dollar volume increases of 277 percent, 157 percent, and 810 percent respectively.

Overall, volume was down among most of the larger names on OTCQB. Of the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQB Market in February, only NaturalShrimp Incorporated (OTCQB: SHMP) (up 1,713 percent), Cleanspark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK) (up 916 percent) and one class of Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT) (up 165 percent) saw their dollar trading volume increase from January.

Here’s a list of the top 12 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in February.

OTCQX: 

COMPANY COUNTRY JAN. VOLUME FEB. VOLUME     
Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY)
 		 Switzerland $1,079,606,596 $911,092,701    
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) U.S. $161,681,343 $175,629,021    
adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) Germany $169,355,902 $136,490,312    
Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $204,292,004 $122,847,380    
Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) Canada $74,363,433 $116,218,207    
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOY) Mexico $51,073,673 $114,910,856    
BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) France $146,710,509 $106,827,223    
Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) The Netherlands $44,813,473 $93,439,380    
AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) France $161,375,225 $92,781,899    
Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) U.S. $71,646,472 $89,078,239    
BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) Germany $222,497,371 $84,525,424    
Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) United Kingdom $248,207,558 $83,766,246    

 

OTCQB

COMPANY COUNTRY JAN. VOLUME FEB. VOLUME    
Fannie Mae (OTCQX: FNMAS) U.S. $619,571,945 $296,092,206    
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) U.S. $828,721,292 $291,190,951    
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) U.S. $470,164,203 $218,477,784    
NaturalShrimp Incorporated (OTCQB: SHMP) U.S. $11,559,867 $209,621,992    
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) U.S. $343,034,008 $138,365,957    
KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) U.S. $174,152,341 $98,619,481    
CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) U.S. $104,212,212 $68,246,738    
Cleanspark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK) U.S. $6,372,806 $64,723,666    
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT) U.S. $20,891,849 $55,267,374    
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMFN) U.S. $29,382,633 $47,132,741    
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF) Canada $9,640,467 $36,359,699    
Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FMCKM) U.S. $11,796,584 $33,308,472    

 

 

 

