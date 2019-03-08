As we highlighted last month, preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac experienced dramatic increases in dollar trading volume to start 2019. That was not the case in February however, as dollar volume in the mortgage liquidity providers receded back to normal levels.

While different share classes of Fannie and Freddie did occupy seven of the top 12 most-active securities on the OTCQB Venture market in February, they all experienced month-over-month declines in dollar trading volume compared to January. Dollar volume in shares of Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS), Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ), and Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) fell an average of 57 percent month-over-month.

This trend continued across many of the largest securities on OTC Markets in February, particularly among large multinationals. Of the most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market (the top tier of OTC Markets), international conglomerates Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY), adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY), Danone (OTCQX: DANOY), and BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) all experienced lower dollar volume in February compared to January.

That’s not to say there are not OTCQX securities that didn’t experience volume increases in the month. Dollar volume in Mexican banking group Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOY) increased 125 percent in February, and Dutch health multinational Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) rose 109 percent.

Interestingly, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) and Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF)—two securities that represent emerging industries—saw increases of 9 and 56 percent in February, suggesting investors had more of a risk-on appetite during the month.

Similarly, three cannabis companies on the OTCQB Venture Market saw massive dollar volume increases in February. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF), Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY), and Plus Products Inc. (OTQB: PLPRF) saw dollar volume increases of 277 percent, 157 percent, and 810 percent respectively.

Overall, volume was down among most of the larger names on OTCQB. Of the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQB Market in February, only NaturalShrimp Incorporated (OTCQB: SHMP) (up 1,713 percent), Cleanspark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK) (up 916 percent) and one class of Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT) (up 165 percent) saw their dollar trading volume increase from January.

Here’s a list of the top 12 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in February.

OTCQX:

COMPANY COUNTRY JAN. VOLUME FEB. VOLUME Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY)

Switzerland $1,079,606,596 $911,092,701 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) U.S. $161,681,343 $175,629,021 adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) Germany $169,355,902 $136,490,312 Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $204,292,004 $122,847,380 Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) Canada $74,363,433 $116,218,207 Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V. (OTCQX: GBOOY) Mexico $51,073,673 $114,910,856 BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) France $146,710,509 $106,827,223 Royal DSM NV (OTCQX: RDSMY) The Netherlands $44,813,473 $93,439,380 AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) France $161,375,225 $92,781,899 Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) U.S. $71,646,472 $89,078,239 BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) Germany $222,497,371 $84,525,424 Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) United Kingdom $248,207,558 $83,766,246

OTCQB