Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canopy Growth, Iqiyi, Dropbox And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that instead of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), he would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).
Cramer wants to speak with the CEO of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) before he makes the decision about the stock.
Chinese stocks moved 5 percent higher and Cramer doesn't want to double down on China. He is not a buyer of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ).
The Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Toronto April 17-18!
Cramer likes Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) a little bit better than Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI).
Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) is a great company and it is going to come back, said Cramer. He is not backing away from the stock one bit.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundCannabis Markets Media
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.