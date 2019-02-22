Infographic: The Status Of Cannabis Legalization In Every State, Around The World
In the span of four months in 2018, Canada became the tenth country to federally legalize cannabis in some form, and Michigan, Missouri and Utah brought the total number of U.S. states with at least legalized medical cannabis to 33.
This graphic, courtesy of Gleam Law — a cannabis law firm servicing California, Oregon and Washington — shows exactly where cannabis is legal worldwide.
Posted-In: contributor Gleam Law Legalization marijuana pot weedCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.