Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Green Growth Brands Subsidiary To Work With Authentic Brands, Tilray On Line of CBD-Infused Products
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 07, 2019 5:19pm   Comments
Share:
Green Growth Brands Subsidiary To Work With Authentic Brands, Tilray On Line of CBD-Infused Products

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTC: GGBXF) subsidiary has entered into a licensing agreement with Authentic Brands and the Greg Norman brand to develop a line of CBD-infused personal care products. 

What Happened

Under the terms of the agreement between Green Growth Brands' GGB Beauty LLC, Authentic Brands Group and World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman's brand, Green Growth Brands will also be working with Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY).

Tilray will be the preferred supplier of the CBD ingredients in the products. 

Last month, Tilray and Authentic Brands Group signed a long-term revenue sharing agreement to produce and distribute a portfolio of consumer cannabis products within ABG's brand portfolio.

Why It's Important

This agreement builds on top of Green Growth Brands' recent moves, particularly an agreement with footwear retailer DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) that allows the former to sell CBD-infused personal care products in some of the footwear retailer's locations. 

With the recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalizes CBD products across the U.S., Green Growth Brands is expanding quickly to take advantage of new opportunities. 

What's Next

Green Growth Brands has been trying to acquire Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA), and although its offer was rejected, it still intends to pursue the takeover, according to a statement released Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Cannabiniers Rolls Out Cannabis-Infused Craft Beer Line In California

Aurora Cannabis Announces Canadian Processing License For Extraction Partner Radient Technologies

Posted-In: Authentic Brands Group CBD CBD Products Green Growth Brands Greg Norman TilrayCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSW + APHA)

Colombia Authorizes First Cannabis Export To Canada: 'This Event Has Been Two Years In The Making'
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Aphria Falls After Rejecting Green Growth's Hostile Takeover Offer
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Stocks Falter As Trade Tension, European Growth Worries Mount